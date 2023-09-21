BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has once again captured the spotlight in Baton Rouge with his iconic 3D billboard, showcasing a unique blend of creativity and support for the LSU Football season.

Back in 2014, McKernan partnered with Lamar Advertising Company to transform his billboard into a striking 3D spectacle. Utilizing Lamar Advertising’s 3D production capabilities, they created a larger-than-life 16-foot tall, 200-pound realistic foam cutout of McKernan and a 12-foot wide, 300-pound truck. These 3D foam props were expertly secured to the billboard structure, resulting in a bold and impactful design that immediately caught the community’s attention.

The iconic 3D billboard recently received a refresh, but it didn’t take long for McKernan to conceive another idea to enhance it. In celebration of LSU Football season, McKernan collaborated with Lamar Advertising to add a purple and gold helmet to the 3D statue of himself on the billboard. He also updated the billboard vinyl language to read, “Get It Done, Tigers!”

McKernan’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity in legal advertising remains unmatched. With the support of Lamar Advertising, he continues to captivate the Baton Rouge community and beyond with his one-of-a-kind 3D billboard, serving as both a unique marketing tool and a source of local pride.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.