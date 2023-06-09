LOUISIANA (WNTZ) – In honor of the NCAA Super Regionals and Father’s Day this weekend, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is giving away 20 baseballs autographed by his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partners from Tigers Baseball, Gavin Guidry, Gavin Dugas, and Tre Morgan.

As an individual dedicated to fostering community engagement and supporting local sports, McKernan is thrilled to provide baseball enthusiasts and collectors with the opportunity to win a special piece of memorabilia.

To enter to win, follow @getgordon on social media, share the giveaway post, tag a friend in the comments and register on the giveaway page. The giveaway will end on Thursday, June 15, at 11:59 p.m., and is open to Louisiana residents who are 18 years and older. McKernan’s team will select winners at random, and the 20 lucky recipients will be notified directly via phone or email.

“It’s a pleasure to partner with athletes whose values align so closely with my own,” said McKernan. “We had a great time fostering a sense of community with the Miracle League earlier this month and are thrilled to now give back to LSU Baseball fans across the state with this giveaway.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Latest News