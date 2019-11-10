Good sports: City of Tuscaloosa offers ‘grief counseling’ after Alabama’s loss to LSU

(KLFY)- There’s a streak of humor circulating after Saturday’s heart-pounding “Game of the Century”, which ultimately led to LSU’s victory over Alabama, 46-41.
Saturday night, the city of Tuscaloosa took to social media to offer sympathetic assistance to ‘Bama fans:
That night, Gov. John Bel Edwards greeted returning LSU players and Coach Ed Orgeron.
One team. One heartbeat. Congratulations Tigers and welcome back to the boot! #GeauxTigers #LSU #lagov pic.twitter.com/4UVeydfRKc— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 10, 2019
Coco Orgeron, Ed’s mom, and her friend hold a phone up to his ear. On the other end? Cajuns back home.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 10, 2019
Yells Orgeron: “HEY GUYS!!”#LSU pic.twitter.com/8vhypyF4o7