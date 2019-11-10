Good sports: City of Tuscaloosa offers ‘grief counseling’ after Alabama’s loss to LSU

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(KLFY)- There’s a streak of humor circulating after Saturday’s heart-pounding “Game of the Century”, which ultimately led to LSU’s victory over Alabama, 46-41.

Saturday night, the city of Tuscaloosa took to social media to offer sympathetic assistance to ‘Bama fans:

We will be bringing in the best grief counselors to assist citizens in dealing with the recent loss against LSU. They’re coming in from Auburn and Knoxville, so you know they’re incredibly experienced. Posted by City of TuscaIoosa on Saturday, November 9, 2019

That night, Gov. John Bel Edwards greeted returning LSU players and Coach Ed Orgeron.