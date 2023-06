BATON ROUGE, La. – Geaux Nation’s Aileen Hnatiuk sits down with legendary coach Skip Bertman about the LSU Tigers’ road to back to the College World Series.

Bertman has coached LSU Baseball to 11 College World Series appearances. Out of those 11 appearances, the legendary coach has won five National Championships.

LSU is headed to Omaha for the first time since 2017. The last National Championship for the Tigers was 2009.