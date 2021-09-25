GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers win with 3 points ahead of Mississippi State Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on as his team takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University plays Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 25. Check out the game plays below.

FINAL SCORE: LSU – 28 MSST – 25

Are you not entertained? pic.twitter.com/6K1UelaFoW — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2021

Fourth Quarter: LSU – 28 MSST – 25

1-0 in the SEC



The Tigers are headed back to Baton Rouge with a dub! pic.twitter.com/CEETggxBZP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2021

2:37 p.m. – End of the fourth quarter.

2:29 p.m. – MSST: Will Rogers passes a complete throw to Jo’quavious Marks for 16 yards for a touchdown. Score: LSU – 28 MSST – 25.

2:23 p.m. – LSU: Penalty on Defense.

2:22 p.m. – MSST: Timeout. Clock at 02:23.

2:14 p.m. – MSST: Timeout. Stops clock with 5:54 remaining. Both teams have two timeouts left.

2:09 p.m. – MSST: Quarterback Will Rogers pass complete to Wide Reciever Austin Williams for two yards for a touchdown. LSU – 28 MSST – 17.

1:51 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Tight End Kole Taylor for 41 yards for a touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS @KoleTaylor3 goes 41 yards for his first career TD pic.twitter.com/a1oCKXP0db — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2021

1:44 p.m. – LSU: Timeout.

Third Quarter: LSU – 21 MSST – 10

The Tigers are up after three quarters in Starkville! pic.twitter.com/E1x17rEvmD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2021

1:34 p.m. – End of the third quarter.

1:30 p.m. – MSST: Quarterback Will Rogers passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Makai Polk for 29 yards for a touchdown. Makes the first touchdown for MSST.

1:21 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Trey Palmer for 58 yards for a touchdown. Makes three touchdowns from Johnson.

The 1,000 Yard Man @KayshonB15 surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for his career on that 64-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/ozRZ7T5ctu — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2021

12:49 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Kayshon Boutte for 64 yards for a touchdown.

🗣 THE BEST RECEIVER IN THE COUNTRY



There goes @KayshonB15 pic.twitter.com/deIrwoa2gx — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2021

Second Quarter: LSU – 7 MSST – 3

The Tigers lead at halftime and will have the ball to start the 2nd half! pic.twitter.com/r6EJUAmgkF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2021

12:27 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.

12:22 p.m. – LSU: Timeout.

11:59 a.m. – MSST: Kicker Nolan McCord makes a field goal at 23 yards. Puts MSST on board with three points.

First Quarter: LSU – 7 MSST – 0

11:42 a.m. – End of First Quarter.

11:17 a.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Kayshon Boutte for 11 yards for a touchdown.