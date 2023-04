COLUMBIA, S.c. (BRPROUD) – Due to the forecast of severe weather in Columbia on Saturday, Game 3 of the LSU-South Carolina baseball series has been canceled.

The game will not be made up later in the season. The series ends tied at one game apiece – South Carolina won Game 1, 13-5, on Thursday night, and LSU captured Game 2, 8-7, on Friday.

(LSU Athletics)