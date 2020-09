Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team fell 1-0 in a tight contest against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The Rebels scored in the 58th minute with a header by Sadie Holland off a corner kick. The loss drops LSU to 0-2-0 on the season, and Ole Miss improved to 1-1-0.

"I thought we owned the game for the first 25 minutes with our control of possession and dangerous opportunities down our left side," head coach Sian Hudson said. "We needed to capitalize on a few of those moments where we had momentum, but we didn't.