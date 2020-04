Fulton’s career motivation came from LSU teammates

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s golf team had three players honored by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Tuesday morning for their play this season. Sophomore Garrett Barber was named the Player of the Year, and he was joined on the first team by Philip Barbaree; Trey Winstead was named to the second team.

Barber earned LSWA Player of the Year honors after a career best season in which he averaged 71.43 strokes per round to lead the LSU squad. The 71.43 scoring average by the sophomore was the sixth lowest all-time single-season average in LSU history. The Stuart, Fla., native matched LSU’s school record single-round in relation to par with a total of 9-under 63 during round two of the David Toms Intercollegiate in October. His best finish of the season was third at the David Toms Intercollegiate with a three-round tally of 15-under 201 (69-63-69) and finished in top 25 in five of LSU’s seven tournaments during the season. He also earned a tie for fourth at the Inverness Intercollegiate in September with a tally of 1-over 214 (73-72-69).