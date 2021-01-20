Four Tigers among PFWA’s All-Rookie Team

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Four former LSU football standouts have been selected to the 57th annual Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The list of former Tigers named to the prestigious All-Rookie Team include wide receiver Justin Jefferson (Vikings), center Lloyd Cushenberry (Broncos), offensive guard Damien Lewis (Seahawks) and linebacker Patrick Queen (Ravens).

Jefferson, who was the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, set the league’s rookie receiving record with 1,400 yards on 88 receptions. He scored seven touchdowns for the 7-9 Vikings. Jefferson had seven 100-yard receiving games with his career-best of 175 yards coming in his first start in week 3 against the Titans.

Cushenberry, a third round pick, started all 16 games at center for the Broncos and didn’t miss an offensive play the entire season. Damien Lewis started all 16 regular season games for the Seahawks as well as Seattle’s wild card game playoff loss to the Rams. Lewis started 15 games at right guard and then filled in for an injured and former Tiger Ethan Pocic at center for two games during the year.

Queen, one of four first round draft picks for the Tigers in 2020, recorded 66 tackles, had one interception and recovered two fumbles for the Ravens as a rookie. He started all 16 regular season games as well as Baltimore’s second round playoff game against Buffalo. Queen returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown in a win over the Bengals in early October.

2020 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

RB – James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars; Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

WR – Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns

C – Lloyd Cushenberry III, Denver Broncos

G – Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks; Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

T – Jedrick Wills, Jr., Cleveland Browns; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense

DL – Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers; Raekwon Davis, Miami Dolphins; Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Chase Young, Washington Football Team

LB – Kenneth Murray Jr., Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens; Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals

CB – Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings; L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

S – Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers; Antoine Winfield, Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special Teams

PK – Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Isaiah Rodgers, Indianapolis Colts

PR – James Proche II, Baltimore Ravens

ST – Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts



(Release provided by LSU Athletics)