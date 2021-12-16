LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Tigers cleaned up in the Acadiana area.

Acadiana’s defensive back Laterrance Welch chose LSU over Florida and Arkansas. The Wreckin’ Ram has been an integral part of the Rams’ two state championships in the past three seasons.

LCA’s Jordan Allen, another defensive back, is also headed to Baton Rouge. Allen de-committed from Penn State and jumped at the opportunity to play for the LSU Tigers.

The Knights also send offensive lineman Fitzgerald West to the Bayou Bengals. The three-star recruit stayed true to his commitment to play for the Tigers.

“It’s a blessing knowing that all the hard work we put in the city is going to Baton Rouge, going to our home state,” West says. “We’re going put on for our home state.”

“We want to represent,” Allen says. “Every time we get on the field together we’re gonna give it our all. We’re gonna fight for each other every week.”

“That’s family,” Welch says. “They’re all some ball players. I can’t wait to be great with those guys. We’ll all get drafted around the same time. I can’t wait. It’s really like family.”