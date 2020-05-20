Former Tiger Jean-Francois excited for 2020 LSU Defense with Pelini & Stingley

“My guy came back, and I’m happy he came back: Coach Bo Pelini. If that offense ain’t gone do it, our defense damn sure will,” 2007 LSU national champion Ricky Jean-Francois said.

LSU’s offense broke records and grabbed headlines in 2019, but defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s return to the bayou has Jean-Francois excited for the Tigers’ defense in 2020.

“To come back to these young kids and set the same standard that we once had before with him, it would’ve been scary to see him on the national championship team last year,” he added.

LSU’s defense lost a lot of talent to the NFL, but the Miami native said the country should be on alert for one returning Tiger: Derek Stingley, Jr.

“He was a Pat Pete, a Honey Badger and [Morris] Claiborne all put together. That’s what type of corner you got. He’s a freshman. That’s the scary part people got to understand.”

