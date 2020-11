BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will face a familiar foe in different clothing when Feleipe Franks hits the field in Arkansas, and the Tigers defense will have to be disciplined when they go against the Razorbacks' fast-paced offense.

"They can be difficult, if you're not aligned properly. They go fast. They're one of the fastest teams to get on the ball and set in the SEC. We're playing field and boundaries. Whoever's to the field, you just get there right away and then look for the call," senior linebacker Jabril Cox said.