Former LSU WR Landry playing rest of season for injured friend, fellow Tiger

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarvis Landry is playing the rest of 2020 for himself — and close friend Odell Beckham Jr. Landry is using Beckham’s season-ending injury as motivation to help the Browns make the postseason.
Beckham suffered a torn knee ligament in a game at Cincinnati last month and underwent surgery this week. He’s expected back in 2021, but that’s little comfort to Landry, who still hopes to see his best friend on the practice field every day.
Landry used the Browns’ recent bye week to heal physically and cope with Beckham’s loss. Landry had been playing with a broken rib that contributed to him dropping passes.
(Story via The Associated Press)