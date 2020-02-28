Former LSU WR Justin Jefferson posts 4.43 40-yard dash

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Justin Jefferson #2 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Former LSU Tiger & Destrehan High Wildcat Justin Jefferson posted the fourth-best time in the 40-yard dash among wide receivers on Thursday night at the NFL Combine.

He was clocked at 4.44, but that time was changed to a 4.43 official time after further review.

Jefferson burst onto the scene for his junior year in 2019, after being labeled a 2-star recruit coming out of high school.

After just 875 receiving yards in his second year on campus, the slot receiver posted over 1500 receiving yards en route to a National Championship.

The performance on Thursday seemed to grab the attention of the commentators and analysts on the NFL Network broadcast.

Jefferson was not included in the first round of NFL.com’s most recent Mock Draft, but performances like this could certainly boost his stock going forward.

For more on Jefferson and all things LSU, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation on NBC Local 33 at 10pm.