Former LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann recorded his first Major League Baseball hit, in his first game with the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Former LSU OF Greg Deichmann gets one to drop in between 2B & RF for his first MLB hit@Greg_D07 #LSU pic.twitter.com/2aSw38K91u — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) August 6, 2021

It only took two at bats for Deichmann to notch his first hit, after grounding out to second base in his first ever at bat at the MLB level.

Deichmann was recently traded to the Cubs organization from the Oakland Athletics.

