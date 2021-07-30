Former LSU Tiger Faneca set tone for Steelers en route to Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2006, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Alan Faneca holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl 15 football game in Detroit. The most memorable example of Faneca’s brilliant blocking and dominance up front came on football’s biggest stage in February 2006 during Pittsburgh’s 21-10 victory over Seattle in the Super Bowl. Faneca was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his sixth year of eligibility and it is an honor that many believe was a long time coming. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Alan Faneca set the tone on the Steelers’ offensive line during his 10 years in Pittsburgh and the six-time All-Pro guard did the same in two seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Arizona Cardinals.

Faneca was a consistent and reliable force whose work ethic served as an example for the rest of the offense to follow. Beginning with his third season, he missed only one start the rest of his career during a span of 176 games.

Faneca was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his sixth year of eligibility and it is an honor that many believe was a long time coming.

(Story via The Associated Press)