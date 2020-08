Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu reflects on Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. - Fall camp is one of the biggest hurdles the Bayou Bengals face this off-season without enough hours to practice each day. In fact, head coach Ed Orgeron has never seen a fall camp like the one the Tigers are going through right now.

"You can't call it camp cause camp was six in the morning til 10 o'clock at night. We only got 20 hours so there's some space. We have a short walk through in the morning, practice in the afternoon. Basically, we're practicing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday off, practice Friday, off on the weekends. That's never happened in the history of football camps, since I've been coaching," Coach O explained.