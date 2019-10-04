Former LSU star Jarvis Landry out of concussion protocol, practicing

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled just shy of the goal line by Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott (32) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. Landry, who did not return to the game after that play, remains in concussion protocol following the game in which he caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday’s 40-25 victory. Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that Landry is still out, and it’s not yet known if he’ll be available Monday night when the Browns (2-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-0). Landry has also been returning punts this season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)



BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star receiver Jarvis Landry has cleared concussion protocol and is practicing.



Landry sustained a head injury at the end of a 29-yard reception off a short shovel pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s 40-25 win over Baltimore. Despite missing the fourth quarter, Landry finished with eight catches for a career-high 167 yards.

Landry’s return means quarterback

Baker Mayfield could have his full complement of wide receivers for Monday night’s game at San Francisco.

Rashard Higgins is back after missing three games with a knee injury, and Antonio Callaway is back following a four-game league suspension for a substance abuse violation.



Their absences allowed the Ravens to concentrate on Odell Beckham Jr., which opened things up for Landry and Cleveland’s running game.

Landry has 18 catches for 328 yards this season. He has caught at least two passes in 82 consecutive games, the league’s longest active streak.

