Former LSU QB Parrish removed from official roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – According to 247 Sports, former LSU quarterback Peter Parrish was removed from the team’s official roster. Parrish was suspended in March for a violation of team rules.

The quarterback did not participate in any of LSU’s three spring practices. The Tigers entered the spring with Myles Brennan, TJ Finley and Max Johnson as the quarterbacks for the team. The Alabama native was a backup to Joe Burrow and Brennan for the 2019 season.

Parrish was a four-star recruit who ended his high school career with a state championship for Central High School in Alabama.