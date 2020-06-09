Former LSU baseball star Todd Walker on Warren Morris’ College World Series clinching homer in ’96, ‘ … Was probably the most famous home run hit in LSU baseball history … ‘

24 years ago, on Monday, college baseball history was made.

Down 8-7, in the bottom of the ninth inning, of the College World Series Championship Game, Warren Morris’ two-run home run gave the Tigers their third title in program history. The Skip Bertman led baseball team stunned Miami, 9-8.

Morris’ 1996 season was filled with injuries. On April 24 of that season, he had surgery on his wrist. He was absent from 39 of the team’s 59 contests. But, Morris managed to return to action on May 23, just in time for the NCAA Regionals.

Former LSU and Major League Baseball star Todd Walker spoke to NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on watching Morris’ accomplishment from afar.

“I was in triple-A, in Salt Lake City, ” says Walker. “I was really the only one interested. I was in the clubhouse watching that game, while everyone else was out. Probably the most famous home run hit in LSU baseball history. So, it was pretty dramatic, and you knew it at the time it happened. Yeah, I jumped pretty high. I was really excited for Warren. The season he had gone through, that’s well documented, everything he had to endure during the course of the year.”