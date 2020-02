4 Jun 1998: Manager Skip Bertman of the Louisiana State Tigers looks across the field during the College World Series game against the USC Trojans at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska. USC defeated LSU 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Laforet /Allspo

Former LSU baseball head coach Skip Bertman was in a car accident on Friday.

According to the LSU sports director, Bertman suffered a few bruises but did not sustain serious injuries.

The former AD at LSU, Bertman is 81 years old.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.