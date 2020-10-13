Florida’s defensive debacle could prompt changes before LSU

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s offense is potent enough to win championships. Its defense is porous enough to lose every game.

The 10th-ranked Gators found out how little margin for error they have in last week’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.

With a defense giving up nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns a game, Florida’s preseason title hopes now look like a pipe dream.

The defense ranks 13th in the Southeastern Conference in yards allowed and 72nd in the country with only 76 Football Bowl Subdivision teams currently playing.

The Gators host defending national champion LSU on Saturday.