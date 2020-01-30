Five Tigers score in double figures as LSU defeats Alabama, 90-76

Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford both recorded double doubles as the LSU Tigers rolled past Alabama, 90-76, Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU improves to 16-4 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play. Alabama drops to 12-8 and 4-3 in league play.

Forward Emmitt Williams picked up his fifth double double of the season as he scored a game high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford notched his fourth double double of his freshman season with 17 points and a game high 15 boards. Guard Skylar Mays finished with 18 points. Guard Javonte Smart picked up 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Forward Darius Days finished with 12 points and four boards in the win.

Guard Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 21 points. Forward Alex Reese contributed 17 points and guard Kira Lewis Jr. scored 13.

Up next, the Tigers take on Ole Miss Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in the PMAC.

