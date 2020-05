LSU is laying the sod for a new playing surface at Tiger Stadium this week.

Louisiana Geaux Nation got a first look at the work going on inside Death Valley on Wednesday night.

The sod has arrived for the Cathedral of College Football pic.twitter.com/5klNxDfMiG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 21, 2020

The work on the field started almost immediately after the Tigers’ final home game on November 28th vs Texas A&M.

For continuous updates on the work and all things LSU, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation Sports.