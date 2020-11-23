Finley & Davis-Price lead LSU to fourth quarter win over Arkansas

FAYATTEVILLE, Ak. – TJ Finley’s 271 passing yards against Arkansas were the most the true freshman threw in his first three games under center, and his late, game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter was why head coach Ed Orgeron trusted Finley to run his offense.

“He’s got ice in his veins, and he’s got a lot of confidence. He practices that way. He’s got a strong arm. He’s got a big body. He’s confident. He can handle the rush. He can scramble. When the play’s going fast, he has to key and diagnose a little bit better, but overall, I thought he showed he can win a big game at the end,” Orgeron said.

“It gives us great confidence. We know TJ. We believe in him ever since Myles went down. We know that it has to be a whole, collective team effort every time we play on the field. Our belief in TJ is very strong,” senior linebacker Jabril Cox said.

The Tigers also had a belief in the running game. LSU dominated time of possession with nearly 42 minutes of offense, and running back Ty Davis-Price toted load on the ground, rushing 24 times for 104 yards and a touchdown.

“He was a guy that provided the spark today, and guys are going to have hot hands. One time, it may be John (Emery). One time, it may be Chris (Curry), but we felt Tyrion. With the physicality, he was running the football, especially lowering his pads and going forward, making the tough yards. He had a tremendous game,” Orgeron said.

“During the first quarter, I knew we was going to have to run the football a lot. I knew no matter who was going to be the hot guy. Shoutout to my O-line. They did so great in practice this week. We had a great week of practice, probably the best we could practice the whole year. Salute those guys, and I salute TJ for staying focused and getting us out of there,” Davis-Price said.

Click the video for more on the story.