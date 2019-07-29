EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Former LSU LB Devin White in First Interview at Bucs Camp

Former LSU linebacker Devin White has already been hailed as a leader in his first NFL Training Camp.

The Butkus Award Winner and Springhill, La., native was even tabbed as the one who will communicate the play call from the coaches to the players, wearing a helmet with a radio to the sideline inside. This helmet is designated with a green dot on the outside and seen as a leadership position on the field.

