ESPN Analyst Likes LSU’s Chances vs Alabama This Season

by: Brian Holland Posted: Jul 17, 2019 / 01:01 PM UTC / Updated: Jul 17, 2019 / 01:02 PM UTC

ESPN college football analyst, and former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy talked to Louisiana Geaux Nation at SEC Media Days on Wednesday about LSU’s new offense this coming season.

McElroy, who was critical of the Tigers during the broadcast of their Spring Game, said he likes their switch to a more spread offense for the 2019 campaign.

For more on what he had to say about LSU vs Alabama & LSU QB Joe Burrow, click the video provided.