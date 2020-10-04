Emery and Kirklin lead LSU offense to blowout win

NASHVILLE, Tn. – LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron wanted the running backs more involved against Vanderbilt, and sophomore John Emery answered the call. He only had 12 carries, but Emery got his first career 100-rushing yard performance and a touchdown to cap off the night. Both Orgeron and quarterback Myles Brennan enjoyed the Destrehan alum’s performance.

“Curry was not available, and him and Tyrion were gonna share the reps. Tyrion started, but John got hot. Kevin kept him in. Josh came in at the end, but we’ve been seeing these John Emery runs. We been seeing it in practice, and he finally got his chance in a game. Excellent job, and what I’m most proud of is him protecting the football,” Orgeron said.

“I feel like our running backs played really, really, really well. They ran the ball hard, and John and Ty are both guys that have been busting their butts since the day they got here, day one. This is not a surprise to us or them, and I feel like they performed really well tonight. I’m excited to see them progress throughout the season,” Brennan added.

Speaking of Brennan, the QB did have one interception, but he also threw four passing touchdowns, two of which wen to senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, who seemed to be Brennan’s favorite wideout on the day. Kirklin had a team high nine targets, and even though he only had three receptions, he’s coming into his own for the Tigers.

“Jontre’s been a leader for us. I was waiting for him to have his breakout game, a guy that’s worked very hard, so, so proud of Jontre. He was one of the team captains this week, had a great attitude all week,” Coach O said.

“Jontre, along with our whole offense and receiving core, played a heck of a game. Jontre was getting open. He was catching the ball. He was making plays. He was getting yards after the catch, and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what we do,” Brennan continued.

Click the video for more on the story.