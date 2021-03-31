Edna Karr’s Racey McMath shines at LSU’s Pro Day Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Edna Karr product Racey McMath showed scouts on Wednesday why he deserves to be selected in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft in April.

In the 40 yard-dash, the 6’2, 217-pound McMath ran an impressive 4.34 and registered a 34-inch vertical.

He Proved Himself Today pic.twitter.com/7thjXvLdWU — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 31, 2021

The 4.34 time was the second fastest behind Kary Vincent Jr.’s 4.33 time.

Multiple draft analysts project McMath to be a day 3 selection in the upcoming draft.

In 6 games last season, McMath recorded 14 catches for 95 yards a 1 touchdown before being sidelined for the remainder of LSU’s season with an injury.

Here is McMath following his pro day performance Wednesday: