Ed Orgeron talks LSU culture, defensive improvements in week 2 of spring practice

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron says that one of the team’s many goals this spring was to get back to what he calls the “LSU style of football on defense.”

Orgeron says they seem to be on the right track with an impressive showing in the team’s first big spring scrimmage Saturday.

Of the near 130 FBS schools that played football in the fall, LSU had the worst pass defense in the country and gave up an average of 492 total yards per game, ranked 124th.

With the departure of Bo Pelini and the addition of new Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones, Orgeron says this season he plans to be more involved in the team’s defensive scheme.

“I’ve coached defense for 40 years and last year I kind of stood out of it. this year, I’m not. If I see something I don’t like, we’re not doing it. I’m very hands-on. I don’t need to be. Daronte is very capable. He knows the back seven, front seven. He’s an excellent coach, but you know what? It’s my responsibility and I’m not letting it go,” says Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron says the defense allowed only 7 explosive plays Saturday as opposed to the 16 allowed in a smaller scrimmage Thursday.

Orgeron says they are currently working to develop the linebacker and safety positions on that side of the ball.