

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Spring football is in the air and at LSU optimism is in the air, as well as the pigskin.



And this is what you would expect.



New coach, plenty of new players in the transfer portal and a belief that the last two years were an aberration.



We get it.

With that said, let’s just say that I like what I see from new head coach Brian Kelly.



There’s a reason Kelly left Notre Dame and came to LSU and huge dollars are only part of it.



I think brian kelly is in Baton Rouge for one reason and that is to beat Nick Saban.



That may be an oversimplification.



But, right now, he’s emphasizing all of the items it takes to defeat that team in Tuscaloosa.

It’s no different than when Nick Saban arrived at Alabama.



LSU was the purple and gold standard.



Kelly has been very careful not to criticize the previous staff, and at his press conference Wednesday, he did not mention Notre Dame, his previous employer.



But it is clear that major changes need to be made.