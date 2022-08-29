BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mike The Tiger VII’s veterinarian and long-time LSU professor, Dr. David Baker, is set to retire after 25 years with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine (LSU SVM).

Known for his attention to detail, kindness, and pragmatic nature, the award-winning doctor of Veterinary Medicine is a key figure in the LSU community.

LSU SVM announced Baker’s retirement Tuesday (August 23) on its official Facebook page, saying, “It’s time for reflection, Tigers. Dr. David Baker, Mike’s veterinarian for more than 25 years, is leaving LSU. We will miss him but wish him all the best.”

Click here for more on Mike the Tiger and here for information on LSU SVM.