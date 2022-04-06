BATON ROUGE, LA. – It’s been three weeks since one of the best cornerbacks in college football has been cleared of injury. Derek Stingley Jr. missed all but three games in 2021 after undergoing Lisfranc surgery, which kept him from working out at the 2022 combine.

All eyes were on Stingley as dozens of NFL scouts stood on LSU’s indoor turf with their pens and notepads. One thing they wrote down was the number 4.37. Stingley’s impressive 40-yard dash time.

That number places the Baton Rouge native in the top 15 among corners at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

He also made a statement with his vertical jump at 38.5 inches. That number would place him fourth among all cornerbacks at the combine.

Stingley has visits planned with nine different NFL teams.