NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – The Saints squandered a nine-point third-quarter lead and lost Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-26. The loss dropped the club to 2 wins, and 4 losses on the season.

Despite the loss, the Saints are one game behind Division leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta in the NFC South.

Monday, head coach Dennis Allen met with the media.

The Saints play at Arizona Thursday at 7:15 pm New Orleans time.