NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For De La Salle running back PJ Martin, National Signing Day was a mere formality. The Cavaliers’ record-setting rusher had already committed to South Alabama, but officially putting pen to paper was the final step.

For Martin, who still feels he was under-recruited given his prep football resume, now it’s time to prove his worth running in an offense he’s already familiar with.

“I feel great,” he said. ‘It’s a very comfortable offense I’m moving into. It’s one I played in a while ago with Coach Ryan Manale, and it’s just an added piece to what Coach Graham [Jarrott] has, so it’s great for me and everyone else I’m going in with.”

Joining Martin under the spotlight Uptown on Wednesday, were teammates Caden Jones and Justin Howard.

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Jones signed with Florida, and said he is looking forward to showcasing his own skills in the SEC in hopes of one day becoming a selection in the NFL Draft.

“You play in that league and play a lot of first-round choices,” said Jones. “I want to be a first-round pick. You have to play against those types of players, and that will be good for me.”

Jones’ fellow lineman, Howard, signed with Coach Jarrotts’ alma-mater, Nicholls.