METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Saints head coach, Dennis Allen, is overall pleased with day 11 of training camp.

However, quarterback Jameis Winston tweaked his foot during 7-on-7 drills toward the end of the day. Jameis took the first set of team drills moments after what seemed to appear as a minor injury.

“Jameis went in today and tweaked his foot a little bit. He went in for evaluation. I don’t have any update on that, but I think it was in the 7-on-7. Kind of tweaked it a little bit, so we wanted to go in and get him evaluated,” said Allen.

Speaking of injuries, Taysom Hill, who recently converted to tight end, is back in action participating in drills for the first time since his rib injury in week.

“I think he just brings a dynamic element to our team. All the roles that he plays. When you have a good football player you want to try and find opportunities for you to utilize him and put him in those positions to have him do you things that he does well. I’m excited about seeing what he can do and feel good that he’s going to be able to help us in those roles,” said Allen.

Hill, along with Winston, left practice early. The tight end is taking things slow. Hill participated in walkthroughs, individuals, and routes on air. No team drills yet.