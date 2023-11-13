BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The emotions of a rivalry game lived up to the hype, as LSU and Florida battled it out in Tiger Stadium. LSU came away with a 52-35 win to pick up their seventh win on the season.

Jayden Daniels, once again, was the star of the ballgame for both sides, recovering from going through concussion protocol in time to account for 372 passing and 234 rushing yards on the night. A night of explosive plays was highlighted by Daniels’ touchdown runs of 85 yards in the second quarter and his 51-yard scramble in the third quarter.

Daniels became just the second player in Southeastern Conference history to rack up 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in the same game. The only other player to do that was Johnny Manziel in the Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma, the season he won the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels also became the first player in college football history to have over 350 passing yards and more than 200 rushing yards in the same game.

LSU led the entire first half, with Florida answering after almost every score. However, the Gators took their first lead of the ballgame in the third quarter after a fumbled kickoff return from the Tigers was recovered by Florida.

The back-and-forth battle would continue into the fourth quarter as the Gators were the first to strike in the quarter to cut into the LSU lead. It wouldn’t take long for the Tiger offense to answer as Daniels continued his historic night with his second and third touchdown passes against the Florida defense.

LSU will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18 when they take on Georgia State at 7 p.m.