LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the second round on Thursday evening, and, as the Parkview Baptist product put bluntly: “once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”

He’s also heading to an organization that’s recently selected and developed talent from LSU. Detroit has drafted Zack Hess, Kade Scivicque, Nate Fury, Raph Rhymes, Will LaMarche, and Tyler Hanover since 2012.

For more on what Cabrera had to say about his time in Baton Rouge, click the video provided.