Coach Orgeron: ‘What happened to Ms. Scott in 2017 is unequivocally wrong’

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to Ed Orgeron’s official statement, the LSU football head coach was given the option the option to appear before the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children or submit his statement in writing.

Coach ‘O’ opted for the latter in the Louisiana Senate Committee’s case against former LSU running back Derrius Guice stemming from an alleged sexual harassment incident in 2017.

Orgeron started off by stating: “First and foremost, it is important for me to continue to state that what was said to Ms. Scott by Mr. Guice in 2017 is utterly unacceptable. Further, I was deeply upset when I watched the video of Ms. Scott’s testimony, as it was the first time that I heard all of the details of her encounter with Mr. Guice. I am devastated that she was talked to in such a vulgar and inappropriate manner, and I applaud her courage to provide her statements to the Committee.”

The 74-year-old Scot told state lawmakers she spoke directly to Orgeron about sexual harassment she allegedly endured in from one of his star players. But Scott said Orgeron did nothing to reprimand Guice when the player harassed her while she was working at her Superdome security job in 2017.

While Orgeron still categorically denies speaking with Scott in person about the incident, as shown in his statements below, he firmly believes Guice’s actions were abhorrent.

The remainder of Orgeron’s statement reads:

“As discussed in my Husch Blackwell interview, I did not speak directly to Ms. Scott. That is my remembrance from three years ago of a telephone call that I do not believe lasted much longer than two minutes, if that, and is admittedly vague.

“At the same time it is important to say, that me speaking to Ms. Scott directly or not, does not change the fact that what happened to Ms. Scott in 2017 is unequivocally wrong. This is the extent of my direct knowledge and recollection on this subject.

“As a leader, and as a father, son, and grandson, I want to emphasize that it is heartbreaking Ms. Scott was subjected to such crude remarks by Mr. Guice, and she should be respected for her bravery and resolve to provide her statements to the Committee.

“She, along with this Committee, has my word that I will continue to be vigilant in ensuring that the LSU football program maintains a culture of integrity and compliance.

“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to provide this statement.”