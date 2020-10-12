Coach O stands up for defense, plans to simplify scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ed Orgeron said before the season even started this year’s defense was better than last year’s was at any point of the season, but the 2019 Tigers only gave up 343 yards-per-game. The current LSU defense has allowed 494 YPG, but during his Monday presser, Coach O stuck to his preseason statement.

“I saw a defense with a lot of pressure. I saw a defense running around making plays, eliminating explosive plays. That’s why I said it so I know some of you have tried to burn me on that. I get that. Ain’t no big deal, but that’s what I saw and I told the truth. I didn’t think we played great defense last year,” Orgeron said.

Last year’s defense turned a corner when the team simplified the scheme, and Coach O plans to downsize the defensive plays with a road trip to the Swamp on the horizon.

“I do believe there was some complicated stuff going on. I do believe there was some miscommunication going on. Guys were out of position. Guys didn’t play stuff right. We definitely going to simply it. There’s no question about that,” Coach O added.

