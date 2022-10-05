BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Two days after rallying from a 17-0 deficit to defeat Auburn hand Brian Kelly his first SEC road win, the first-year LSU head coach talked about what his team needs to do to beat eighth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

“We can’t throw for 85 yards with the talent that we have and expect to beat the top 10 teams in the country,” said Kelly during his weekly media conference in Tiger Stadium on Monday.

Coach Kelly went on to talk about quarterback Jayden Daniels’ knee injury and need to be more aggressive in his passing game.

“Daniels is fine,” said Kelly. “He had a bursa sac … it’s not structural, but it’s painful. He was in pain, and felt like he was hurting the team being out there.”

Kelly said the quarterback is 100 percent after receiving a clean bill of health following an MRI, and should be ready to lead the 25th-ranked Tigers (4-1) against the undefeated Vols (4-0).

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.