Cheap Seats! Be at the game without being at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU and Mississippi State take the field in Death Valley one day from now.

25,000 fans are allowed to attend Saturday’s game but they will not be alone.

Almost 1,500 fans have forked over $50 to have their cardboard cutouts in Tiger Stadium.

This comes only one week after the promotion was introduced to the public.

Proceeds from the cutout sales will help benefit the Victory Fund.

The deadline to reserve your cutout for Saturday’s game has passed but fans can buy them for the October 10th game against the Missouri Tigers.