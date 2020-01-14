Championship Celebration to be held on LSU campus following win

It’s been an amazing season for the LSU Tigers and now the celebration will continue on LSU territory to honor the big win.

Right after the game, a championship celebration was announced on LSU website.

A parade is set for this Saturday, January 18th.

Admission is free so fans are encouraged to come out and honor the team.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at LSU’s school of music. The parade will go through LSU’s campus and end up at the west side of Tiger Stadium via Victory Hill.

The national championship celebration will begin at 12 p.m. outside the west side of Tiger Stadium.

There will be free parking, food, championship gear and also a performance from Parish County Line.

For more information about the celebration click here.