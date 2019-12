It has been 8 years since LSU played in the SEC Championship game.

The last time LSU played in this game, it was also against Georgia and the Tigers came out victorious.

Tiger fans in Atlanta should keep an eye out for LSU themed billboards.

The Tigers head to Atlanta on Thursday. These billboards are already up around the city. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/VMxegyoJVP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 4, 2019

LSU tangles with Georgia at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 7.