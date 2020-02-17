Cabrera, Henry named to Golden Spikes Watch List

LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera and pitcher Cole Henry appear on the 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list announced by USA Baseball.

The watch list begins the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2020 season. The 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 11 in Omaha, Neb., for the second consecutive year.

The preseason watch list features 55 of the nation’s top amateur players, from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2020 amateur baseball season and the forty-third year of the Golden Spikes Award with the 55-player preseason watch list,” said Paul Seiler, Executive Director/CEO of USA Baseball. “This year’s initial list features an incredible amount of talent and we cannot wait to follow each player’s journey throughout what is sure to be a highly competitive and exciting season.”

Eighteen different collegiate athletic conferences are represented on the 2020 preseason watch list with six of those conferences boasting multiple selections, including the American Athletic, Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conferences.

Arizona State and Vanderbilt lead the list of schools represented on the 2020 list with each school boasting three players, while Arkansas, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Tennessee, UCLA and Wake Forest are all represented by a pair of athletes.

Fan nominations and voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2020. Amateur baseball fans will be able to nominate their favorite players to be in consideration for the 2020 award starting February 14 until April 6 on GoldenSpikesAward.com, prior to the announcement of the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. In addition, fans will once again be able to vote for their favorite players, starting on May 14 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists.

USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on May 28 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through June 7.

The winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be named Thursday, June 11. To stay up-to-date on the 2020 Golden Spikes Award visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Twitter and Instagram.

The 2020 Golden Spikes Award timeline:

February 14: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award fan nominations begin

April 6: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award fan nominations end

April 9: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list announced

May 14: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, fan voting begins

May 24: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

May 28: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, fan voting begins

June 7: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends

June 11: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award trophy presentation

A complete list of the 55-player USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list is as follows:

Name; Class; Position; School

Logan Allen; Jr.; LHP; Florida International

Patrick Bailey; Jr.; C; NC State

Ian Bedell; Jr.; RHP; Missouri

Alex Binelas; So.; IF; Louisville

Tyler Brown; Jr.; RHP; Vanderbilt

Alec Burleson; Jr.; LHP/IF; East Carolina

Tanner Burns; Jr.; RHP; Auburn

Daniel Cabrera; Jr.; OF; LSU

Burl Carraway; Jr.; LHP; Dallas Baptist

Cade Cavalli; Jr.; RHP/IF; Oklahoma

Colton Cowser; So.; OF; Sam Houston State

Jeff Criswell; Jr.; RHP; Michigan

Garrett Crochet; Jr.; LHP; Tennessee

Pete Crow-Armstrong; Sr.; OF; Harvard-Westlake High School

Adrian Del Castillo; So.; C; Miami

Trenton Denholm; Jr.; RHP; UC Irvine

Reid Detmers; Jr.; LHP; Louisville

Blake Dunn; Jr.; OF; Western Michigan

Josh Elvir; Sr.; OF; Angelo State

Justin Foscue; Jr.; IF; Mississippi State

Nick Frasso; Jr.; RHP; Loyola Marymount

JT Ginn; So.; RHP; Mississippi State

Nick Gonzales; Jr.; IF; New Mexico State

Emerson Hancock; Jr.; RHP; Georgia

Hudson Haskin; So.; OF; Tulane

Robert Hassell; Sr.; OF/1B/LHP; Independence High School

Cole Henry; So.; RHP; LSU

Bryce Jarvis; Jr.; RHP/IF; Duke

Heston Kjerstad; Jr.; OF; Arkansas

Brian Klein; Sr.; IF; Texas Tech

Asa Lacy; Jr.; LHP; Texas A&M

Chris Lanzilli; Jr.; OF; Wake Forest

Nick Loftin; Jr.; IF; Baylor

Austin Martin; Jr.; IF; Vanderbilt

Casey Martin; Jr.; IF; Arkansas

Chris McMahon; Jr.; RHP; Miami

Max Meyer; Jr.; RHP; Minnesota

Garrett Mitchell; Jr.; OF; UCLA

Carmen Mlodzinski; R-So.; RHP; South Carolina

Jordan Nwogu; Jr.; OF; Michigan

Holden Powell; Jr.; RHP; UCLA

Kumar Rocker; So.; RHP; Vanderbilt

Aaron Sabato; So.; IF; North Carolina

Casey Schmitt; Jr.; IF; San Diego State

Josh Sears; R-Fr.; INF; Freed-Hardeman

Bobby Seymour; Jr.; IF; Wake Forest

Alerick Soularie; Jr.; OF; Tennessee

Luke Summers; Jr.; RHP/OF; Fontbonne

Spencer Torkelson; Jr.; IF; Arizona State

CJ Van Eyk; Jr.; RHP; Florida State

Austin Wells; So.; C; Arizona

Cole Wilcox; So.; RHP; Georgia

Alika Williams; Jr.; IF; Arizona State

Ethan Wilson; So.; OF; South Alabama

Gage Workman; Jr.; IF; Arizona State

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)