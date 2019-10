FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tied the LSU single-season touchdown record during the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State.

The senior signal caller now has 28 touchdown passes on the season, tying Matt Mauck (2003) and JaMarcus Russell (2006) for the record.

Burrow still has five more regular season games and postseason play to add to the record.

