Burrow, Delpit & Cushenberry to Join Coach O at SEC Media Days

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball during the first half against the Rice Owls at Tiger Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

by: Brian Holland Posted: Jul 10, 2019 / 01:25 PM UTC / Updated: Jul 10, 2019 / 01:25 PM UTC

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be joined by quarterback Joe Burrow, center Lloyd Cushenberry and All-America defensive back Grant Delpit when the Tigers take their turn at SEC Media Day next Monday in Hoover, Ala.., the league office announced on Wednesday.

SEC Media Days begin on the morning of Monday, July 15 and runs through Thursday, July 18. LSU will be paired with Florida for the afternoon session on Monday.

Orgeron, who enters his third full season as head coach of the Tigers, guided LSU to a 10-3 overall mark and a No. 6 final ranking a year ago. LSU beat previously undefeated and No. 7 UCF in the Fiesta Bowl for its first New Year’s Six bowl victory since the new format was adopted in 2014. The Tigers also had their first 10-win season since 2013 and its first Top 10 final ranking since 2011.

Burrow, LSU’s returning starter at quarterback, is coming off a record-setting season, one that saw him set school marks for plays in a season (507), rushing TDs by a quarterback in a season (7), consecutive passes without an interception (158), pass attempts in a season (379), touchdowns responsible for in a game (6 vs. Texas A&M), and passing touchdowns in a bowl game (4 vs. UCF).

Burrow is also the first player in LSU history to throw for at least 2,500 yards and rush for at least 350 yards in a season. Last year, Burrow threw for 2,894 yards and rushed for 399 yards.

Delpit is coming off an outstanding sophomore season as he became just the ninth unanimous All-America in school history. Delpit led the SEC in interceptions (5) and finished second in the league in passes defended (14) a year ago.

The junior from Houston has already been named to several preseason All-America teams heading into 2019.

Cushenberry enters his second season as LSU’s starting center after serving in that capacity for all 13 games a year ago. Cushenberry was one of only four offensive players to start every game in 2018.

Cushenberry enters 2019 as a candidate for the Rimington Award, which is presented annually to college football’s top center.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)