Brooks Curry becomes first LSU swimmer to win a gold medal

Brooks Curry dives at the start of a men’s 50-meter freestyle preliminary heat during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

TOKYO (BRPROUD.com) – Brooks Curry, LSU’s first Olympian to represent the United States in the pool, earned a gold medal after serving as a relay member for the 4×100 meter freestyle relay team.

Curry swam in the prelims alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Bowen Becker, taking first place in the second heat. He took the lead for the squad, starting off the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters. Curry finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.

Curry became the first Olympian in LSU history to take home a gold medal at the Olympic games. He is also the first Tiger to compete in the 4×100 meter freestyle event since Sion Brinn represented Great Britain at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).