BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Spring practices are underway for Brian Kelly and LSU Football — the beginning of what the Tigers hope will build off last season’s 10-4 record.

The Tigers are coming off Kelly’s debut season with LSU which included an SEC Western Division title and a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

LSU will have 15 practices in March and April, ending with a final spring workout on April 22 at Tiger Stadium. Thursday and Friday’s practices will be all for LSU until campus returns from Spring Break.

Kelly spoke on the outcomes of the first practice along with expectations for the season at a press conference Thursday. Watch it in the player above.

Spring Practice Schedule

2023 LSU Spring Football Practice Dates

March – 9, 10, 21, 23, 25, 30

April – 1, 4, 6, 11, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22

Other Dates

Pro Day: March 29

Coaches Clinic: April 13-15