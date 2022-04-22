LSU head coach Brian Kelly was asked about the newest addition to the LSU Football team & secondary on Thursday. Sevyn Banks suffered a knee injury before the season, but Kelly says LSU did their due diligence in bringing Banks on board.

“It’s got to go through the doctors,” Kelly said. “Once we got a positive report from the medical team, then it was an easy decision on our part.”

Banks, even after the injury, played in nine games in 2021 for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that, the Orlando native started for the Buckeyes in 2020 and was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

